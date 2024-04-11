The conversation around guaranteed income is headed to the statehouse | First Listen
- The conversation around guaranteed income headed to the state
- A proposal holding funeral homes accountable for their treatment of human remains has passed the Illinois Senate
- An Illinois nonprofit says there has to be a balance between holding people accountable and allowing prisoners a shot at rehabilitation
- Peoria Township residents have rejected a ballot question asking voters in November whether the federal government should fund the Israeli military
- Smith and Wesson has failed in its attempt to keep cases involving the Highland Park mass shooting in federal court.