The Capital's Community & News Service
The conversation around guaranteed income is headed to the statehouse | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 11, 2024 at 8:02 AM CDT
  • The conversation around guaranteed income headed to the state
  • A proposal holding funeral homes accountable for their treatment of human remains has passed the Illinois Senate
  • An Illinois nonprofit says there has to be a balance between holding people accountable and allowing prisoners a shot at rehabilitation
  • Peoria Township residents have rejected a ballot question asking voters in November whether the federal government should fund the Israeli military
  • Smith and Wesson has failed in its attempt to keep cases involving the Highland Park mass shooting in federal court.
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
