The Capital's Community & News Service
New poll shows support for suspending state pension payments for corrupt lawmakers | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:10 AM CDT
  • New poll shows support for suspending state pension payments for corrupt lawmakers
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is supportive of a foreign aid package in the U.S. House
  • Hog prices have started to stabilize after one of the worst years on record
  • Evergreen Counseling and Coaching is concerned about having to close office locations because insurance providers have been unable to pay following a cyberattack
  • The primary race for Cook County state's attorney has been decided
  • A man charged with armed robbery at an Illinois College dormitory in 2022 has been deemed fit for trial
  • Gil Opferman discusses the Springfield Muni's Senior Bus Program
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
