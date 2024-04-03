New poll shows support for suspending state pension payments for corrupt lawmakers | First Listen
- New poll shows support for suspending state pension payments for corrupt lawmakers
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is supportive of a foreign aid package in the U.S. House
- Hog prices have started to stabilize after one of the worst years on record
- Evergreen Counseling and Coaching is concerned about having to close office locations because insurance providers have been unable to pay following a cyberattack
- The primary race for Cook County state's attorney has been decided
- A man charged with armed robbery at an Illinois College dormitory in 2022 has been deemed fit for trial
- Gil Opferman discusses the Springfield Muni's Senior Bus Program