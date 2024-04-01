© 2024 NPR Illinois
Reproductive and digital rights groups asking pharmacies to protect patient data |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 1, 2024 at 7:54 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Reproductive and digital rights groups asking pharmacies to protect patient data
  • Planned Parenthood of Illinois seeing an increase in the demand for services now that every state has banned abortion
  • U of I Champaign President Tim Killeen will be president for another three years
  • Illinois is working to bolster the number of caseworkers and other employees at DCFS
  • NOAA says a warm spring is ahead for Illinois
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
