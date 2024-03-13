© 2024 NPR Illinois
Thousands of people may lose health insurance as Illinois reins in spending | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Thousands of people may lose health insurance as Illinois reins in spending
  • A new state fiscal forecast predicts firm but slowing growth for the state's economy
  • Downtown Springfield Wyndham City Centre is going up for auction
  • Some tense moments at the Illinois Capitol after a threat was made
  • Brad Booker, Founder and CEO at ElectroLeague, LLC, talks about his company's Oscar winning animated short, "The War is Over"
