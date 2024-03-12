© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Five people, including three children, dead after bus crash in Rushville | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:41 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Five people, including three children, dead after bus crash in Rushville
  • An effort at the statehouse would offer state-funded stipends for student teaching
  • The Illinois Senate Republicans accuse the Pritzker administration of not being transparent about how much the state spends on services for migrants
  • REO Speedwagon to play the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur on June 26
  • Two more cases of measles in a Chicago neighborhood
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
