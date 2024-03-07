© 2024 NPR Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker calls the statewide grocery tax regressive | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:44 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Governor JB Pritzker calls the statewide grocery tax regressive
  • Lurie Children's Hospital has access once again to patient records after a cyberattack
  • A federal judge sentenced State Senator Terry link to three years of probation for tax evasion
  • Illinois legislators introducing legislation to restore protections to the state wetlands
  • A minor earthquake in Pinckneyvile
  • Mark Denzler, CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, discusses "Makers Madness" contest
