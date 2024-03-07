Governor JB Pritzker calls the statewide grocery tax regressive | First Listen
- Governor JB Pritzker calls the statewide grocery tax regressive
- Lurie Children's Hospital has access once again to patient records after a cyberattack
- A federal judge sentenced State Senator Terry link to three years of probation for tax evasion
- Illinois legislators introducing legislation to restore protections to the state wetlands
- A minor earthquake in Pinckneyvile
- Mark Denzler, CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association, discusses "Makers Madness" contest