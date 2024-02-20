© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Lawmakers return to Springfield and the State of the State is Wednesday | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 20, 2024 at 8:48 AM CST
  • Lawmakers return to Springfield and the State of the State is Wednesday
  • The federal government has sent out letters to the governors of 44 states regarding improving efficiency for food assistance
  • A decision on whether former president Donald Trump remains on the Illinois ballot could come later this week
  • The Illinois Attorney General warning of voting scams
  • Maureen McKinney continues the series, Unsheltered, focusing on helping the homeless
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
