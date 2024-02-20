Lawmakers return to Springfield and the State of the State is Wednesday | First Listen
- The federal government has sent out letters to the governors of 44 states regarding improving efficiency for food assistance
- A decision on whether former president Donald Trump remains on the Illinois ballot could come later this week
- The Illinois Attorney General warning of voting scams
- Maureen McKinney continues the series, Unsheltered, focusing on helping the homeless