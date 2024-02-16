Former State Senator Sam McCann pleads guilty in his corruption trial | First Listen
- Former State Senator Sam McCann pleads guilty in his corruption trial
- The state of Illinois and Cook County are partnering to spend another 250 million dollars to care for migrants
- A federal program helping Illinois communities clean up legacy pollution sites
- A report shows customers pay more than 50 million dollars each year for utilities' lawyers and corporate donations
- Wes Bridges and Hope Cherry preview Springfield Theatre Center's First Date