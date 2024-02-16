© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former State Senator Sam McCann pleads guilty in his corruption trial | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:02 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Former State Senator Sam McCann pleads guilty in his corruption trial
  • The state of Illinois and Cook County are partnering to spend another 250 million dollars to care for migrants
  • A federal program helping Illinois communities clean up legacy pollution sites
  • A report shows customers pay more than 50 million dollars each year for utilities' lawyers and corporate donations
  • Wes Bridges and Hope Cherry preview Springfield Theatre Center's First Date
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Related Stories