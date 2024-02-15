© 2024 NPR Illinois
Terminally ill people may be able to end their lives with medication in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 15, 2024 at 7:21 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A new proposal before lawmakers would make it legal for terminally ill patients to get a prescription to end their own lives
  • Lurie Children's Hospital communications are back up two weeks after a cybersecurity attack
  • The Illinois Comptroller celebrate Black History Month by recognizing five downstate Black leaders
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the Senate did the right thing by passing additional aid for Ukraine
  • Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport Executive Director Mark Hanna talks about the 2024 Airport Business Project of the Year
