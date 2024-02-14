© 2024 NPR Illinois
Gun rights groups still pushing the court to overturn Illinois' assault weapons ban | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:23 AM CST
  • Gun rights groups still pushing the court to overturn Illinois' assault weapons ban
  • An American Community Survey reports the U.S. Census shows brain drain continues for Midwestern states
  • Illinois' State Board of Education has adopted a new plan to bring up literacy rates
  • Black health advocacy groups calling on the state to properly fund Black-led HIV and AIDS treatment providers
  • ACTT (Active Creative Teen Theatre) set to do Little Women this weekend at the HCFTA. Simon Lanter talks about the production.
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
