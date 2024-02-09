Illinois wants to end the Ligas consent decree put in place in 2011 | First Listen
- Illinois wants to end the Ligas consent decree put in place in 2011
- Several Teamsters unions have authorized strikes as negotiations with IDOT continue
- Another hospital hit by a cyberattack
- Several central Illinois farm families will be featured in a regional Super Bowl ad
- Illinois Republican lawmakers are hoping not to be shutout of the state's budget process
- Three Democratic lawmakers pushing to make fertility services more access
- Democratic Senator Doris Turner sponsoring legislation to make funeral homes adopt an identification tagging system
- United Way of Central Illinois' Tina Prather highlights National 2-1-1 Day