Illinois wants to end the Ligas consent decree put in place in 2011 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 9, 2024 at 7:39 AM CST
  • Illinois wants to end the Ligas consent decree put in place in 2011
  • Several Teamsters unions have authorized strikes as negotiations with IDOT continue
  • Another hospital hit by a cyberattack
  • Several central Illinois farm families will be featured in a regional Super Bowl ad
  • Illinois Republican lawmakers are hoping not to be shutout of the state's budget process
  • Three Democratic lawmakers pushing to make fertility services more access
  • Democratic Senator Doris Turner sponsoring legislation to make funeral homes adopt an identification tagging system
  • United Way of Central Illinois' Tina Prather highlights National 2-1-1 Day
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
