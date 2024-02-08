© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois may be on track to approve a statewide child tax credit | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:48 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois may be on track to approve a statewide child tax credit
  • A judge is denying former President Donald Trump's bid to stall an objection to his place on Illinois' primary election ballot
  • The Flash Index shows Illinois' economy may be slowing, but is still strong
  • Former Illinois State Senator Sam McCann's trial delayed due to his hospitalization
  • Questions around a company contracted to provide prison healthcare in Illinois
  • The American Lung Association's report on Lung Cancer shows Illinois has work to do in the areas of screening and treatment
  • Horace Mann Educators announces fourth quarter earnings
  • UIS looking for a new men's soccer coach
