Illinois may be on track to approve a statewide child tax credit | First Listen
- A judge is denying former President Donald Trump's bid to stall an objection to his place on Illinois' primary election ballot
- The Flash Index shows Illinois' economy may be slowing, but is still strong
- Former Illinois State Senator Sam McCann's trial delayed due to his hospitalization
- Questions around a company contracted to provide prison healthcare in Illinois
- The American Lung Association's report on Lung Cancer shows Illinois has work to do in the areas of screening and treatment
- Horace Mann Educators announces fourth quarter earnings
- UIS looking for a new men's soccer coach