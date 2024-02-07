© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An effort to eliminate the subminimum wage for tipped workers in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 7, 2024 at 7:35 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • An effort to eliminate the subminimum wage for tipped workers in Illinois
  • The Illinois Supreme denied a request to vacate a ruling to uphold the state's assault weapons ban
  • American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage
  • A 73-year-old man sentenced to five years in prison for attack on planned abortion clinic
  • A group called Sour Diesel Group bringing a festival to Lincoln to celebrate the cannabis industry
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories