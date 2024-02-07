An effort to eliminate the subminimum wage for tipped workers in Illinois | First Listen
- An effort to eliminate the subminimum wage for tipped workers in Illinois
- The Illinois Supreme denied a request to vacate a ruling to uphold the state's assault weapons ban
- American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage
- A 73-year-old man sentenced to five years in prison for attack on planned abortion clinic
- A group called Sour Diesel Group bringing a festival to Lincoln to celebrate the cannabis industry