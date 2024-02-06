© 2024 NPR Illinois
Advocacy groups say antisemitic incidents are on the rise in the U.S. | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 6, 2024 at 7:12 AM CST
  • Illinois addressing the increase in antisemitism and ways to combat it
  • Illinois trying to get a gauge for how many prisoners are taking college courses
  • A long delayed federal trial for a former Illinois lawmaker is stalled again
  • Personality type may determine dementia risk
  • Caterpillar's shares surge
  • Carla Wilson, co-chair of the Springfield Muni's Auditions Committee, details the Muni Auditions Workshop and Auditions
