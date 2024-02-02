Reform may be coming to Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act | First Listen
- A state lawmaker says he won't try to move forward with his legislation to limit when police can pull over a driver
- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson cast the tie-breaking vote in a resolution calling for a cease fire in Gaza
- The Democratic National Convention is hoping to get more people from Chicago's neighborhoods to volunteer
- Randy Smith from the Illinois River Project talks about eagle and wildlife viewing this weekend near Havana