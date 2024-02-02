© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reform may be coming to Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 2, 2024 at 8:42 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Reform may be coming to Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act
  • A state lawmaker says he won't try to move forward with his legislation to limit when police can pull over a driver
  • Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson cast the tie-breaking vote in a resolution calling for a cease fire in Gaza
  • The Democratic National Convention is hoping to get more people from Chicago's neighborhoods to volunteer
  • Randy Smith from the Illinois River Project talks about eagle and wildlife viewing this weekend near Havana
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories