The Capital's Community & News Service
The fight to keep Donald Trump off of Illinois' ballot is now heading to state court | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 1, 2024 at 7:03 AM CST
  • The fight to keep Donald Trump off of Illinois' ballot is now heading to state court
  • An error in the government's formula for financial aid is causing uncertainty for Illinois families
  • U of I police are sharing more information concerning the death of an 18-year-old student
  • CWLP is considering a water rate increase
  • Springfield Lucky Horseshoes' Jamie Toole talks about the Shoes and the organizations efforts to improve Robin Roberts Stadium
