A new bill in Congress hopes to develop alternatives to petroleum-based products | First Listen
- A bill in Congress aims to increase financing and cut red tape for the biorefinery industry.
- An attorney with the ACLU says Illinois has fallen short of required benchmarks for hiring investigators.
- The parents of a U of I student found dead in subzero temperatures a week ago are blaming campus police.
- Snow and ice across Illinois this month has led to an increase in potholes.
- The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Amy Beadle details the new Horseshoe Trail.