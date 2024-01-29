© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new bill in Congress hopes to develop alternatives to petroleum-based products | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 29, 2024 at 6:14 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A bill in Congress aims to increase financing and cut red tape for the biorefinery industry.
  • An attorney with the ACLU says Illinois has fallen short of required benchmarks for hiring investigators.
  • The parents of a U of I student found dead in subzero temperatures a week ago are blaming campus police.
  • Snow and ice across Illinois this month has led to an increase in potholes.
  • The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Amy Beadle details the new Horseshoe Trail.
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories