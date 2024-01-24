A tax cut for Illinois families expected to reduce child poverty | First Listen
- A proposed tax cut for Illinois families could help reduce child poverty
- A new campus in Chicago's south suburbs provides housing for young women again out of the foster care system
- The Secretary of State advocating for certain food additives to be banned
- The renewable energy industry growing in Illinois
- Illinois child care workers in contract negotiations with the state, Esther Yoon-Ji Kang takes a look at the field