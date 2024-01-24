© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A tax cut for Illinois families expected to reduce child poverty | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 24, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A proposed tax cut for Illinois families could help reduce child poverty
  • A new campus in Chicago's south suburbs provides housing for young women again out of the foster care system
  • The Secretary of State advocating for certain food additives to be banned
  • The renewable energy industry growing in Illinois
  • Illinois child care workers in contract negotiations with the state, Esther Yoon-Ji Kang takes a look at the field
News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles