Icy conditions forcing cancellations and caution | First Listen
- Winter Weather Advisory until midnight, icy roads and hazardous parking lots and sidewalks cause cancellations and force remote work and learning
- A push for federal help for the cities hosting the national political conventions this summer
- The Illinois Supreme court could rule on whether the odor of cannabis is enough to search a vehicle
- An Illinois senator pushing for Illinois laws to keep pace with technology advancements
- Rural schools to have more of voice in state decisions on education
- DCFS encouraging current and former youth in its care to apply for scholarships, DCFS' Kim Peck explains