The Capital's Community & News Service
Icy conditions forcing cancellations and caution | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 22, 2024 at 7:21 AM CST
ice crystals
PublicDomainPictures
  • Winter Weather Advisory until midnight, icy roads and hazardous parking lots and sidewalks cause cancellations and force remote work and learning
  • A push for federal help for the cities hosting the national political conventions this summer
  • The Illinois Supreme court could rule on whether the odor of cannabis is enough to search a vehicle
  • An Illinois senator pushing for Illinois laws to keep pace with technology advancements
  • Rural schools to have more of voice in state decisions on education
  • DCFS encouraging current and former youth in its care to apply for scholarships, DCFS' Kim Peck explains
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
