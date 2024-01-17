© 2024 NPR Illinois
Illinois State Police closer to finalizing enforcement for assault weapons ban law | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 17, 2024 at 7:24 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois State Police is one step closer to finalizing the enforcement rules for a controversial law that bans semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines.
  • Illinois gained residents during a recent census update.
  • Agricultural officials want Congress to pass the farm bill soon.
  • A central Illinois county has rejected a proposal to deny services to certain groups of immigrants.
  • State lawmakers want to help school districts expand their dual language programs.
  • Jason Wind, Executive Director for School Support for Springfield Public Schools, discusses the City Tournament which begins tonight.
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
