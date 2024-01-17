Illinois State Police closer to finalizing enforcement for assault weapons ban law | First Listen
- The Illinois State Police is one step closer to finalizing the enforcement rules for a controversial law that bans semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines.
- Illinois gained residents during a recent census update.
- Agricultural officials want Congress to pass the farm bill soon.
- A central Illinois county has rejected a proposal to deny services to certain groups of immigrants.
- State lawmakers want to help school districts expand their dual language programs.
- Jason Wind, Executive Director for School Support for Springfield Public Schools, discusses the City Tournament which begins tonight.