© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Illinois Supreme Court weighing whether to order a new trial in a murder case | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 10, 2024 at 7:19 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois Supreme Court considering whether to order a new trial for a mother convicted of murdering her 19-month-old son
  • The U.S. Supreme Court rejects an appeal of Illinois' assault weapons ban
  • A winter storm headed to Illinois could have dangerously cold temperatures
  • University of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon files a temporary restraining order against the school
  • Chicago area business executives issue their 2024 economic predictions
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories