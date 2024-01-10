The Illinois Supreme Court weighing whether to order a new trial in a murder case | First Listen
- The Illinois Supreme Court considering whether to order a new trial for a mother convicted of murdering her 19-month-old son
- The U.S. Supreme Court rejects an appeal of Illinois' assault weapons ban
- A winter storm headed to Illinois could have dangerously cold temperatures
- University of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon files a temporary restraining order against the school
- Chicago area business executives issue their 2024 economic predictions