© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network 'News & Community' Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wake Up! Donate $91.90+ to the Year-End Drive and receive the 2023 Murrow Mug. Support continued journalism.

Capitol News investigation uncovers funeral home complaints dated back to March | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST
First Listen logo

Capitol News investigation uncovers funeral home complaints dated back to March
Residents in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood are happy a tent camp has been ruled out for their neighborhood
Illinois will pay $2.5 million to the children of a Decatur woman who died in a crash involving a state trooper
The Supreme Court rules insured pedestrians or bicyclists struck by a hit-and-run or uninsured driver should be entitled to uninsured motorist coverage from their insurance companies.

Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories