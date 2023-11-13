© 2023 NPR Illinois
Police investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals on Southern View | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Police investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals on Southern View
  • A Pinckneyville Correction Center acting lieutenant appeared in court to admit he failed to intervene in an incident where correctional officers punched and kicked an inmate
  • A judicial oversight panel reviewing a judge's decision on a 2022 rape conviction
  • Former congressman Adam Kinzinger moves to Texas to regroup
  • Bradley University students uneasy about pending program cuts and faculty layoffs
  • Illinois lawmakers pass a measure geared to creating more equity in the state's cannabis industry
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
