Police investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals on Southern View | First Listen
- A Pinckneyville Correction Center acting lieutenant appeared in court to admit he failed to intervene in an incident where correctional officers punched and kicked an inmate
- A judicial oversight panel reviewing a judge's decision on a 2022 rape conviction
- Former congressman Adam Kinzinger moves to Texas to regroup
- Bradley University students uneasy about pending program cuts and faculty layoffs
- Illinois lawmakers pass a measure geared to creating more equity in the state's cannabis industry