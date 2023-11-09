A new investigation finds troubling conditions inside Illinois' juvenile justice system | First Listen
- A new investigation finds troubling conditions inside Illinois' juvenile justice system
- An Illinois State Police trooper injured after a traffic stop near the UIS campus is out of the hospital
- Illinois lawmakers are split over how to elect Chicago's school board
- A man has been accused of stealing casino chips from a northern Illinois gambling establishment
- President Joe Biden to visit Belvidere today
- The Lincoln Home Historic Site could expand
- An original edition of the Gettysburg Address to be on display
- Blackhawks facing a lawsuit related to sexual abuse allegations