© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network News & Community Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The NPR Illinois staff look forward to seeing you at Thank You Fest where you can experience The 21st on the 21st. Free to attend. Register here.

A new investigation finds troubling conditions inside Illinois' juvenile justice system | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A new investigation finds troubling conditions inside Illinois' juvenile justice system
  • An Illinois State Police trooper injured after a traffic stop near the UIS campus is out of the hospital
  • Illinois lawmakers are split over how to elect Chicago's school board
  • A man has been accused of stealing casino chips from a northern Illinois gambling establishment
  • President Joe Biden to visit Belvidere today
  • The Lincoln Home Historic Site could expand
  • An original edition of the Gettysburg Address to be on display
  • Blackhawks facing a lawsuit related to sexual abuse allegations
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories