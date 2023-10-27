FBI warning of potential threats in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict | First Listen
- FBI warning of potential threats in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict
- Authorities have charged a man accused of shooting a state trooper with two counts of attempted murder
- Substance use disorder leading cause of death for pregnant women in Illinois in recent years
- Unemployment in Illinois is up
- A push to prohibit paying workers with disabilities less than minimum wage
- Chanute Air Force Base now owned by the town of Rantoul