© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois election authorities tightening security for the 2024 Presidential primaries | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois election authorities tightening security for the 2024 Presidential primaries
  • Illinois State Board of Education developing new education plan which revises how literacy is taught
  • Enrollment in state-funded health care program for immigrants will be paused in November
  • Unemployment in Illinois up a little bit in September
  • The Springfield Vegan Chef Challenge continues and Austin Simmons and Autumn Gwinn share details
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories