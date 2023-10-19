© 2023 NPR Illinois
Investigation of April explosion finds ADM failed to inspect and test safety systems | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
  • Investigation of April explosion finds ADM failed to inspect and test safety systems
  • The FBI investigating whether last weekend's murder of a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy in suburban Plainfield was a federal hate crime
  • Illinois requires schools to teach about Black, Asian American and LGBTQ history
  • Chicago teachers asking for more state support to help welcome and educator more migrant students
  • Ward 5 Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase details the many projects happening in downtown Springfield
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
