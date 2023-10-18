© 2023 NPR Illinois
A study shows a patient's race is important when they are receiving health treatment | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A study shows a patient's race is important when they are receiving health treatment
  • Unions representing nurses pushing for legislation for a mandatory staff-to-patient ratio
  • Utility customers throughout Illinois likely to see an increase in their natural gas bill
  • Illinois residents impacted by the conflict in the Middle East will be able to get tax relief
  • Secretary of State employees will be easy to spot at drivers facilities
