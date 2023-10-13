© 2023 NPR Illinois
A new push for a law to remove guns from homes of domestic abusers | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A new push for a law to remove guns from homes of domestic abusers
  • One in five U.S. adults struggle with long COVID
  • Illinois' Ag Director aims to get more young people to pursue farming
  • Illinois House Speaker says it's unlikely more money will be directed to Chicago for migrant care during fall veto session
  • Springfield Public Works Director David Fuchs details a grant that will help Springfield plant more trees on the city's east side
