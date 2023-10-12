© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Illinois leaders condemn the "unspeakable brutality of Hamas" | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • University of Illinois leaders condemn the "unspeakable brutality of Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens"
  • U of I looking to establish Champaign, Piatt and Macon Counties as part of a biotech manufacturing hub
  • The State Board of Education considering new rules for restraining and isolating students to manage behavior
  • Illinois searching for a new state historian
  • Farrah Anderson reports on a story regarding police training to respond to domestic violence
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories