University of Illinois leaders condemn the "unspeakable brutality of Hamas" | First Listen
- U of I looking to establish Champaign, Piatt and Macon Counties as part of a biotech manufacturing hub
- The State Board of Education considering new rules for restraining and isolating students to manage behavior
- Illinois searching for a new state historian
- Farrah Anderson reports on a story regarding police training to respond to domestic violence