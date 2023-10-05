© 2023 NPR Illinois
Next director of DCFS has to make better use of its budget | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • An advocate for Illinois foster children says the next head of DCFS will have to make better use of its budget
  • Federal lawmakers from Illinois looking at next steps now that the House doesn't have a Speaker
  • Springfield police arrested a suspect in a Tuesday shooting
  • UIS to offer a "Prairie Promise" financial aid program for Illinoisans
  • Illinois' attorney general alleges Trump Tower in Chicago is violating environmental regulations
  • Claire Wright and Jackie Tucks preview STC's Disney Sing-a-long is opening this weekend at the Hoogland Center for the Arts
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
