Next director of DCFS has to make better use of its budget | First Listen
- An advocate for Illinois foster children says the next head of DCFS will have to make better use of its budget
- Federal lawmakers from Illinois looking at next steps now that the House doesn't have a Speaker
- Springfield police arrested a suspect in a Tuesday shooting
- UIS to offer a "Prairie Promise" financial aid program for Illinoisans
- Illinois' attorney general alleges Trump Tower in Chicago is violating environmental regulations
- Claire Wright and Jackie Tucks preview STC's Disney Sing-a-long is opening this weekend at the Hoogland Center for the Arts