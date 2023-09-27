© 2023 NPR Illinois
This I Believe submission deadline Wednesday, October 4, 11:59 p.m. Click here.

A new interim director for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT
First Listen logo

A new interim director for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health
The Illinois Secretary of State implementing changes to drivers facilities
Fewer federal dollars for energy assistance this year could mean low-income families face a harsher winter
The National GOP visited Chicago and criticized the city's handling of crime
A jury awards more than 19 million dollars to a woman who alleged her prison counselor raped and sexually harassed her for months
June Chapele, co-director of "The Niceties," playing at the UIS PAC Studio Theater, discusses what the show is about

Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
