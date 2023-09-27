A new interim director for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health | First Listen
A new interim director for the Sangamon County Department of Public Health
The Illinois Secretary of State implementing changes to drivers facilities
Fewer federal dollars for energy assistance this year could mean low-income families face a harsher winter
The National GOP visited Chicago and criticized the city's handling of crime
A jury awards more than 19 million dollars to a woman who alleged her prison counselor raped and sexually harassed her for months
June Chapele, co-director of "The Niceties," playing at the UIS PAC Studio Theater, discusses what the show is about