© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
9/21 UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is back on the air at low power. Seeking funding for new transmitter. Click here for more information.

Unemployment went up in Springfield and Decatur compared to a year ago | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 22, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Unemployment went up in Springfield and Decatur compared to a year ago, but hiring was up
  • Federal lawmakers from Illinois calling for their Republican colleagues to avoid a government shutdown
  • An aide to Governor Pritzker named as executive director of next year's Democratic National Convention
  • 2023 has been a record year for book ban attempts in the U.S.
  • Work continues on the Farm Bill in Washington
  • Route 66 Mother Road Festival Producer Greg Cooper talks about the Mother Road Festival happening in Springfield this weekend
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories