Unemployment went up in Springfield and Decatur compared to a year ago | First Listen
- Unemployment went up in Springfield and Decatur compared to a year ago, but hiring was up
- Federal lawmakers from Illinois calling for their Republican colleagues to avoid a government shutdown
- An aide to Governor Pritzker named as executive director of next year's Democratic National Convention
- 2023 has been a record year for book ban attempts in the U.S.
- Work continues on the Farm Bill in Washington
- Route 66 Mother Road Festival Producer Greg Cooper talks about the Mother Road Festival happening in Springfield this weekend