© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
9/20 UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. Low power service should return within a week. Seeking funding for new transmitter. Click here for more information.

Sangamon County court officials navigate the first week of no cash bail | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Sangamon County court officials navigate the first week of no cash bail
  • The Scheels Sports Park called a "once in a generation project"
  • Chicago may have to wait longer for a new federal prosecutor
  • A federal bankruptcy judge to make a decision on the sale of St. Margaret's Health
  • Alec Nevala-Lee talks about his presentation at the ALPLM on the "Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller"
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories