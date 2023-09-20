Right to Repair legislation stalls and HSHS systems still impacted by cyberattack | First Listen
- Right to Repair legislation stalls in many states
- Some HSHS systems still impacted by cyberattack
- BUILD Springfield initiative hopes to make neighborhoods safer
- A New Jersey based drug maker plans a manufacturing facility in Decatur
- The groundbreaking on the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Point takes place today
- Low Mississippi River levels increasing transportation costs for farmers moving their harvests
- Advocates demanding reforms at the National Association of Realtors amid allegations of sexual harassment by the non-profit's former president
- Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Executive Director Mark Hanna talks about Breeze Airlines and its service out of Springfield