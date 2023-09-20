© 2023 NPR Illinois
9/13 UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.

Right to Repair legislation stalls and HSHS systems still impacted by cyberattack | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Right to Repair legislation stalls in many states
  • Some HSHS systems still impacted by cyberattack
  • BUILD Springfield initiative hopes to make neighborhoods safer
  • A New Jersey based drug maker plans a manufacturing facility in Decatur
  • The groundbreaking on the Scheels Sports Park at Legacy Point takes place today
  • Low Mississippi River levels increasing transportation costs for farmers moving their harvests
  • Advocates demanding reforms at the National Association of Realtors amid allegations of sexual harassment by the non-profit's former president
  • Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Executive Director Mark Hanna talks about Breeze Airlines and its service out of Springfield
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
