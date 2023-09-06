© 2023 NPR Illinois
HSHS says its phone systems are back up, but there could still be delays | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
First Listen logo

HSHS says its phone systems are back up, but there could still be delays
Emergency official has concerns about ability to respond to a carbon capture rupture
More than two dozen patients and advocates testify about health care for low income immigrants
Members of the Illinois House Speaker's staff are hoping to unionize
A man accused of a deadly shooting in Dewitt County over the Labor Day weekend found dead
Action by the Supreme Court will make it harder to protect wetlands
The 2024 campaign season is officially underway
Executive Director of Heartland Housed, Josh Sabo, talks about their efforts to decrease homelessness

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
