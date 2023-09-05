© 2023 NPR Illinois
Governor defending Prisoner Review Board over the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
  • Governor defending Prisoner Review Board over the Joe Coleman Medical Release Act
  • Illinois officials to hold a public hearing on state funded health insurance for low-income immigrants
  • Public meeting Wednesday on Springfield's Hunter Lake
  • Arab-American Groups applaud a new Illinois law adding to the race box on state forms
  • UIS Associate Professor of Music Yona Stamatis talks about the "Violins of Hope"
