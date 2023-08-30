© 2023 NPR Illinois
UPDATE: WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream. Click here for more information.
News

HSHS Medical group impacted by a system outage impacting communications | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • HSHS Medical group impacted by a system outage impacting communications
  • Security increased in Ball Chatham school district due to online threats
  • Sangamon County Sheriff looking for two men accused of stealing scrap metal from the Illinois State Fairgrounds
  • A 35-year-old woman was hit by a train and died on Monday
  • Chicago television crew robbed at gunpoint
  • More funding announced for mental health access in the agriculture community
  • Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie wants to ensure former House Speaker Michael Madigan can't use his campaign funds for defense attorneys
  • An aging prison population presenting challenges for the Illinois Department of Corrections
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
