HSHS Medical group impacted by a system outage impacting communications | First Listen
- Security increased in Ball Chatham school district due to online threats
- Sangamon County Sheriff looking for two men accused of stealing scrap metal from the Illinois State Fairgrounds
- A 35-year-old woman was hit by a train and died on Monday
- Chicago television crew robbed at gunpoint
- More funding announced for mental health access in the agriculture community
- Illinois House Republican Leader Tony McCombie wants to ensure former House Speaker Michael Madigan can't use his campaign funds for defense attorneys
- An aging prison population presenting challenges for the Illinois Department of Corrections