Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the federal trial of Tim Mapes | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
  • Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the federal trial of Tim Mapes
  • The Illinois Secretary of State is condemning a rash of bomb threats at libraries
  • The U of I will no longer use race in its admissions process
  • Former central Illinois lawmaker Richard Luft has died
  • The Chicago White Sox could be looking for a new home
  • A new program aims to help metro east taxing bodies who have lost out on property revenue
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
