WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.
News

Memorial Health System makes cuts in leadership, administrative and support positions | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Memorial Health System makes cuts in leadership
  • Administrative and support positions
  • The Governor signs a law to further cap costs for insulin
  • Another law requires coverage for prosthetic and orthotic care
  • A new study finds nearly half of the people who use skin lightening products don't know the health risks
  • U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy coming to Illinois
  • Springfield Public Schools Jennifer Gill discusses challenges hiring enough teachers for the new school year
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
