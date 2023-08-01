© 2023 NPR Illinois
An administrator says students need more exposure to career paths other than college | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • An administrator says students need more exposure to career paths other than college
  • The Transportation Secretary announces significant funding for the St. Louis area
  • One legislator is challenging an insurance company policy to base rates on credit scores
  • Farmers also struggling with rising interest rates despite better crop prices
  • Last member of Monuments Men has died
  • Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette details events for National Night Out
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
