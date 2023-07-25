Addt'l counties added to disaster proclamation and recovery efforts continue | First Listen
- The National Weather Services says this week will be extremely hot
- U.S Secretary of Health and Human Services discusses lowering the cost of prescription drugs
- A new sculpture dedicated outside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
- President Joe Biden to establish the church that held Emmitt Till's funeral as a national monument
- Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher details the continued recovery efforts following the June derecho