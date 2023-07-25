© 2023 NPR Illinois
Addt'l counties added to disaster proclamation and recovery efforts continue | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 25, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Addt'l counties added to disaster proclamation and recovery efforts continue
  • The National Weather Services says this week will be extremely hot
  • U.S Secretary of Health and Human Services discusses lowering the cost of prescription drugs
  • A new sculpture dedicated outside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
  • President Joe Biden to establish the church that held Emmitt Till's funeral as a national monument
  • Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher details the continued recovery efforts following the June derecho
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
