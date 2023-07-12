Sangamon and Morgan counties declared state disaster areas | First Listen
- Sangamon and Morgan counties declared state disaster areas
- Illinois shifting the way it collects data on abortion
- Former state representative Dan Brady says he won't run for office in this next election cycle
- A government watchdog group proposes solutions for Illinois' pension problems
- Federal prosecutors want to use dozens of secret recordings in the upcoming trial of former House Speaker Michael Madigan's top aide
- Gavin Gardner, who plays Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Muni, talks about the show which opens on Friday