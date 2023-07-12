© 2023 NPR Illinois
Sangamon and Morgan counties declared state disaster areas | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Sangamon and Morgan counties declared state disaster areas
  • Illinois shifting the way it collects data on abortion
  • Former state representative Dan Brady says he won't run for office in this next election cycle
  • A government watchdog group proposes solutions for Illinois' pension problems
  • Federal prosecutors want to use dozens of secret recordings in the upcoming trial of former House Speaker Michael Madigan's top aide
  • Gavin Gardner, who plays Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Muni, talks about the show which opens on Friday
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
