News

Two convicted defendants in Comm Ed trial could see law licenses suspended | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
  • Two convicted defendants in Comm Ed trial could see law licenses suspended
  • Illinois sets record for hotel revenues
  • Springfield says the cost of restoring power from derecho probably around $20 million dollars
  • Springfield Police investigating a weekend shooting death
  • A former Illinois Department of Ag Director has died
  • Northwestern fires its football coach following allegations of hazing among his players

Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
