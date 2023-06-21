© 2023 NPR Illinois
One of two EMS workers charged in the December death of a patient is out on bond | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • One of two EMS workers charged in the December death of a patient is out on bond
  • Springfield Police continue to search for the driver of a deadly hit and run
  • Springfield ranked ten most affordable cities for homebuyers
  • Federal housing assistance funding limited, Atlanta
  • Illinois ramping up tourism efforts for Route 66 Centennial
  • Molly Norris, Sherrie in Rock of Ages, details the Muni's next musical which opens Friday, June 23
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
