Three people still missing in Davenport apartment collapse and more top stories | First Listen
- Three people still missing in Davenport, Iowa apartment collapse
- Decatur Public Schools close two of its campuses due to structural concerns
- Springfield Police investigating the shooting death of a man on Wednesday
- Governor Pritzker visits SIU to tout higher education programs
- Illinois Chamber President Todd Maisch dies at 57
- Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Amy Beadle details events in the Springfield area this weekend