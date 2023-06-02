© 2023 NPR Illinois
Three people still missing in Davenport apartment collapse and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Three people still missing in Davenport, Iowa apartment collapse
  • Decatur Public Schools close two of its campuses due to structural concerns
  • Springfield Police investigating the shooting death of a man on Wednesday
  • Governor Pritzker visits SIU to tout higher education programs
  • Illinois Chamber President Todd Maisch dies at 57
  • Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Amy Beadle details events in the Springfield area this weekend
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
