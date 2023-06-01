© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois Republicans say budget is unbalanced and irresponsible, governor disagrees | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Republicans say budget is unbalanced and irresponsible
  • Governor disagrees, Illinois lawmakers did not extend the state's private school scholarship program
  • Illinois businesses required to post salary information in job listings
  • Congressman Darin Lahood says Congress couldn't let the federal government default on its debt
  • Governor Pritzker celebrates Medal of Honor recipients
  • Levitt AMP and the Carillon Festival
  • Laurie McCoy, Director of Fiddler on the Roof at the Muni, details the show details prior to its opening on Friday
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
