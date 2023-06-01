Illinois Republicans say budget is unbalanced and irresponsible, governor disagrees | First Listen
- Illinois Republicans say budget is unbalanced and irresponsible
- Governor disagrees, Illinois lawmakers did not extend the state's private school scholarship program
- Illinois businesses required to post salary information in job listings
- Congressman Darin Lahood says Congress couldn't let the federal government default on its debt
- Governor Pritzker celebrates Medal of Honor recipients
- Levitt AMP and the Carillon Festival
- Laurie McCoy, Director of Fiddler on the Roof at the Muni, details the show details prior to its opening on Friday