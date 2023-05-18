© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

U.S. Supreme Court denies request ot pause Illinois' assault weapons ban and more stories : First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo

U.S. Supreme Court denies request ot pause Illinois' assault weapons ban, Chicago says good bye to young police officer, the Chicago Bears request for financial incentives likely on hold till the fall, and a Normal woman pleads guilty to buying a gun used to kill a Champaign Police Officer.

  • U.S. Supreme Court denies request ot pause Illinois' assault weapons ban
  • Chicago says good bye to young police officer
  • The Chicago Bears request for financial incentives likely on hold till the fall
  • A Normal woman pleads guilty to buying a gun used to kill a Champaign Police Officer
  • Nik Davis from Houseal Lavigne discusses his agency's progress on the Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories