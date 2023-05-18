U.S. Supreme Court denies request ot pause Illinois' assault weapons ban and more stories : First Listen
- U.S. Supreme Court denies request ot pause Illinois' assault weapons ban
- Chicago says good bye to young police officer
- The Chicago Bears request for financial incentives likely on hold till the fall
- A Normal woman pleads guilty to buying a gun used to kill a Champaign Police Officer
- Nik Davis from Houseal Lavigne discusses his agency's progress on the Downtown Springfield and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan