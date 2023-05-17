© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Missouri's Attorney General pulls a rule that limits care for transgender children and adults | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Missouri's Attorney General pulls a rule that limits care for transgender children and adult
  • Lawmakers in Springfield drumming up support for a comprehensive public transit bill
  • Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments in the state's assault weapons ban
  • Former WIU President leaves current job
  • Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill discusses the consolidation of Hazel Dell, Southern View and Laketown Elementary Schools
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories