© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The State of Illinois looking at applications for a new conditional cannabis dispensary permit | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The State of Illinois looking at applications for a new conditional cannabis dispensary permit
  • Legal challenges to Illinois' ban on semi-automatic firearms and large capacity magazines leave gun owners stuck in the middle
  • Cook County's Sheriff sounds the alarm about Illinois' failure to enforce its own gun laws
  • Springfield's fire department to begin fire hydrant testing
  • Removing Carbon Dioxide from ethanol plants continues to be controversial. Harvest Public Media's Katie Piekes has more.
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories